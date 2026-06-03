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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 3

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .346 OBP and .415 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 33 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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