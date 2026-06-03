José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 3

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .346 OBP and .415 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 33 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

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