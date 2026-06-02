José Ramírez And Guardians Play Yankees On June 2

Ramirez is hitting for a .228 BA, .341 OBP and .397 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 32 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.