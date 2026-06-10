José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Yankees On June 10

Ramirez is hitting for a .241 BA, .344 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 41 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.

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