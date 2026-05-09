José Ramírez And Guardians Face Twins On May 9

Ramirez is hitting for a .219 BA, .345 OBP and .397 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Ramirez has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

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