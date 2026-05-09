FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Twins On May 9

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .219 BA, .345 OBP and .397 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Ramirez has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News