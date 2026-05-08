José Ramírez And Guardians Face Twins On May 8

Ramirez is hitting for a .211 BA, .341 OBP and .394 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 23 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.