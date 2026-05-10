José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 10

Ramirez is hitting for a .221 BA, .352 OBP and .396 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 25 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Ramirez has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Morris starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

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