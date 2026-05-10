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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 10

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .221 BA, .352 OBP and .396 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 25 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Ramirez has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Morris starts for the first time this season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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