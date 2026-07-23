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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Twins On July 23

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .242 BA, .340 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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