José Ramírez And Guardians Face Twins On July 23

Ramirez is hitting for a .242 BA, .340 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

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