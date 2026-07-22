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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Twins On July 22

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .339 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 42 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Tigers.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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