José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Twins On July 22

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .339 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 42 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Tigers.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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