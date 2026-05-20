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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 20

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .367 OBP and .423 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 30 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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