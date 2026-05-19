José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 19

Ramirez is hitting for a .240 BA, .369 OBP and .430 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (2-3 with a 3.65 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.