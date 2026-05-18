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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 18

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .358 OBP and .400 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 29 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.

The Tigers will send Framber Valdez (2-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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