José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Tigers On June 13

Ramirez is hitting for a .238 BA, .339 OBP and .415 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 41 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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