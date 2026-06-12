José Ramírez And Guardians Play Tigers On June 12

Ramirez is hitting for a .241 BA, .343 OBP and .421 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 41 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jack Flaherty (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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