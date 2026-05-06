José Ramírez And Guardians Play Royals On May 6

Ramirez is hitting for a .212 BA, .329 OBP and .401 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 21 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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