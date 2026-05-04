José Ramírez And Guardians Play Royals On May 4

Ramirez is hitting for a .217 BA, .340 OBP and .419 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 20 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

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