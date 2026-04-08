José Ramírez And Guardians Play Royals On April 8

Ramirez is hitting for a .133 BA, .220 OBP and .244 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored two runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (0-2) in his third start this season.

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