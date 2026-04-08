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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Play Royals On April 8

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .133 BA, .220 OBP and .244 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored two runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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