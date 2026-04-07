José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 7

Ramirez is hitting for a .146 BA, .239 OBP and .268 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .507 and he has scored two runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.

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