José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On April 6

Ramirez is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .282 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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