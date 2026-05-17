José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Reds On May 17

Ramirez is hitting for a .227 BA, .353 OBP and .384 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 27 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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