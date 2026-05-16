FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Play Reds On May 16

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .220 BA, .347 OBP and .381 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. Ramirez has recorded 18 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Chris Paddack (0-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News