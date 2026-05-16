José Ramírez And Guardians Play Reds On May 16

Ramirez is hitting for a .220 BA, .347 OBP and .381 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. Ramirez has recorded 18 steals on 20 attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Chris Paddack (0-5) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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