José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On May 15

Ramirez is hitting for a .207 BA, .340 OBP and .366 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 26 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Ramirez has recorded 18 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Andrew Abbott (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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