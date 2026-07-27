José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 27

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .335 OBP and .405 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 43 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Chase Burns (12-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

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