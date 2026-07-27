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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 27

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, July 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .335 OBP and .405 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 43 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Chase Burns (12-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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