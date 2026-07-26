José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rays On July 26

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .339 OBP and .411 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 43 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (8-5) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.