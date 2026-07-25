José Ramírez And Guardians Play Rays On July 25

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .341 OBP and .413 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

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