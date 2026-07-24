José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rays On July 24

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .341 OBP and .413 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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