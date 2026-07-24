FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rays On July 24

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .239 BA, .341 OBP and .413 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News