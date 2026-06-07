José Ramírez And Guardians Play Rangers On June 7

Ramirez is hitting for a .242 BA, .349 OBP and .434 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Ramirez has recorded 23 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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