José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On June 6

Ramirez is hitting for a .241 BA, .345 OBP and .423 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 37 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Ramirez has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (3-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

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