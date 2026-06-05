FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rangers On June 5

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .245 BA, .350 OBP and .430 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 37 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Ramirez has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News