José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rangers On June 5

Ramirez is hitting for a .245 BA, .350 OBP and .430 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 37 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. Ramirez has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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