José Ramírez And Guardians Face Phillies On May 22

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .361 OBP and .419 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 30 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

The Phillies are sending Cristopher Sanchez (5-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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