José Ramírez And Guardians Face Orioles On April 19

Ramirez is hitting for a .215 BA, .347 OBP and .418 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 12 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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