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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .221 BA, .348 OBP and .429 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 12 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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