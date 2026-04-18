José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Ramirez is hitting for a .221 BA, .348 OBP and .429 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 12 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.

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