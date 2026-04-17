José Ramírez And Guardians Play Orioles On April 17

Ramirez is hitting for a .224 BA, .322 OBP and .434 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.

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