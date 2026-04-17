FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Play Orioles On April 17

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 17 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .224 BA, .322 OBP and .434 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Ramirez has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News