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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Orioles On April 16

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .205 BA, .301 OBP and .384 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored nine runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Ramirez has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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