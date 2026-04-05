José Ramírez And Guardians Face Cubs On April 5

Ramirez is hitting for a .188 BA, .235 OBP and .344 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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