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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Cubs On April 5

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .188 BA, .235 OBP and .344 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cubs.

Edward Cabrera (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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