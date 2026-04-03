José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 3
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Ramirez is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .321 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .521 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
The Cubs are sending Cade Horton (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.