José Ramírez And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 15

Ramirez is hitting for a .217 BA, .316 OBP and .406 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Ramirez has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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