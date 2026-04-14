José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Cardinals On April 14

Ramirez is hitting for a .200 BA, .297 OBP and .354 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Ramirez has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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