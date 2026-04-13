José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Cardinals On April 13

Ramirez is hitting for a .180 BA, .275 OBP and .328 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored five runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Ramirez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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