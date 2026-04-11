José Ramírez And Guardians Play Braves On April 11
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ramirez is hitting for a .151 BA, .250 OBP and .264 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.
Martin Perez (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.