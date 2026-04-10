José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Braves On April 10

Ramirez is hitting for a .163 BA, .255 OBP and .286 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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