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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Braves On April 10

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .163 BA, .255 OBP and .286 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Ramirez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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