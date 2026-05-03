José Ramírez And Guardians Face Athletics On May 3

Ramirez is hitting for a .214 BA, .336 OBP and .421 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 20 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Ramirez has recorded 13 steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 6 with a double and two RBIs against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Aaron Civale (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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