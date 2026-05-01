José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Athletics On May 1

Ramirez is hitting for a .222 BA, .341 OBP and .436 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 19 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.