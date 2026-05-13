José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

Ramirez is hitting for a .210 BA, .337 OBP and .370 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 25 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Ramirez has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.