José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 12

Ramirez is hitting for a .215 BA, .344 OBP and .380 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 25 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Ramirez has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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