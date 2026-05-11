José Ramírez And Guardians Play Angels On May 11

Ramirez is hitting for a .222 BA, .353 OBP and .392 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 25 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Ramirez has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Angels have not yet named a starter.

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