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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Play Angels On May 11

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .222 BA, .353 OBP and .392 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 25 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Ramirez has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Angels have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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