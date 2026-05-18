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Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies

Jose Quintana

Colorado Rockies • #62 SP

José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 18

Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Monday, May 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Quintana has -162 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Quintana is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Quintana

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