José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 18

Quintana is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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