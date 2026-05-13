José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Pirates On May 13

Quintana is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.