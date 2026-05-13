José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Pirates On May 13
Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Quintana has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Quintana is 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.