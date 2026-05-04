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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 4

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .239 BA, .336 OBP and .469 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 17 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Davis Martin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.95 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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