Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 4

Soler is hitting for a .239 BA, .336 OBP and .469 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 17 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Davis Martin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.95 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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