Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Twins On July 12

Soler is hitting for a .217 BA, .304 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 33 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (8-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.