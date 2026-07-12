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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Twins On July 12

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .217 BA, .304 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 33 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (8-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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