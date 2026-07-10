FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .300 OBP and .392 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 32 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News