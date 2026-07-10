Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .300 OBP and .392 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 32 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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